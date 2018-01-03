Fetty Wap Live Streams From Alexis Skyy’s Bedside After She’s Rushed To Hospital

Is Alexis Skyy OK? A new video appears to show her being wheeled into the hospital on Jan. 2 for pregnancy issues. Fetty Wap rushed to her side and gave a video update.

We’re wishing Fetty Wap, 26, Alexis Skyy, 23, and their unborn baby girl all the best, as she was rushed to the hospital on January 2 due to pregnancy complications, according to The Shade Room. Fetty hurried to her bedside, where he then went LIVE on Instagram to give concerned fans an update on her condition. “My baby good, everything good,” a tired Fetty said, as he appeared to be laying down on a cot at Alexis’ bedside. The rapper then communicated to what seemed to be a nurse, saying that Alexis was sleeping and received a steroid shot in her leg. It’s unclear what exactly happened regarding Alexis’ health.

The next part of Fetty’s live stream featured Alexis in good spirits and laughing while looking at her phone. “Everything Good… Alaiya.M,” he captioned the video with a heart; Alaiya is the assumed name of their baby-to-be. Alexis’ close friend, Ikey, also took to her Instagram stories with an update on her condition. “Alexis & the baby is fine. Just keep her in your prayers & respect her privacy at the moment,” the message read.

Alexis, who is a newcomer to Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, revealed that her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Fetty was the father of her child back in October 2017. “We are expecting,” Alexis admitted during L&HH Hollywood‘s reunion special. “And I’m going to show you how to slay this pregnancy for nine months,” she boasted right in front of Fetty’s other baby momma, Masika Kalysha, 32. Masika and Fetty share one daughter together, Khari Barbie.

Fetty has two other children, aside from Khari and his baby-to-be with Alexis — His first child, a son, Aydin, 4, who he shares with his ex, Reese; And, his daughter Zaviera, who he shares with his other ex-flame, Lezhae Zeona.

