Emma Stone’s Most Gorgeous Red Carpet Looks Of All-Time: See Breathtaking Pics

Emma Stone knows how to work a red carpet. Whether it’s metallic dresses, embellished jumpsuits or gold gowns — she can do it all. See her most gorgeous red carpet looks of all-time, here!

Emma Stone, 29, is no rookie when it comes to fashion. She can pull off almost any look. Since coming on the scene in 2007, she’s proven to be a fashion icon. And she most recently blew fans away when she flaunted a gold, Swarovski crystal-embroidered gown at the 2017 Oscars. She pulled the gown together with satin sandals and a bronze metal clutch. She made this look all the more stunning, after winning the award for best actress for her work in La La Land. We’re still drooling over it in 2018!

Keeping with the metallic theme, Emma stunned in a custom Atelier Versace gown at the Venice Film Festival in 2016. The dress featured beaded ribbons and a high neck. Emma styled her hair in an elegant up-do, giving us a breathtaking view of her sparkly dangling earrings. Wow! Ladies, use this as New Year’s Eve outfit inspiration next year!

Furthermore, in Nov. 2017, Emma proved that in addition to being able to rock any outfit, she can also pull off different hair colors. She showed off her platinum blonde tresses styled in retro curls, at the premiere of Mother!. She took things to a whole new level by wearing an alluring belted sleeved black dress. She was joined by bestie, Jennifer Lawrence, 27, who looked just as ravishing in a fitted gold gown. If you can’t get enough of Emma’s incredible looks, check out the photo gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, what Emma Stone red carpet dress is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts below!