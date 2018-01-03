Ellen Page Is Married: Actress Ties The Knot With Partner Emma Portner

Ellen Page and her partner Emma Portner are married! The longtime couple shocked fans on January 3 with the cutest reveal! See their rings, here!

Surprise! — Ellen Page, 30, is married! The actress and her partner, dancer and choreographer Emma Portner, took to Instagram on January 3 to reveal the good news. Both Ellen and Emma posted the same photo — A cream colored canvas, showing just their hands with matching wedding bands. “Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” Page wrote on Instagram, adding, “I LOVE YOU!” to a series of adorable photos. Portner did the same, writing, “I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE!… I LOVE YOU!” The newlyweds posted almost identical photos of them kissing in a field of grass, and Page added an individual shot of Portner to her reveal. Information about the couple’s nuptials has not been released.

Page, who came out as gay at a Human Rights Campaign event in 2014, has been posting about her relationship with Portner online since the summer of 2017. Portner is a dancer from Ottawa, Ontario, and has choreographed music videos for Justin Bieber, 23, as well as performances for his Purpose World Tour.

Page and Portner most recently stepped out in September 2017 at the premiere of Page’s film, Flatliners in LA. And, while their marriage may have been a shock to most, fans are used to seeing Page and Portner’s PDA selfies and videos online. In fact, it seems as though Page has picked up a passion for dancing from being around her now-wife, as she is featured in a slew of contemporary dance numbers from Portner’s lengthy resume. Congrats to the happy couple!

HollywoodLifers, leave your well wishes for the couple in the comments!