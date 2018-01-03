Ciara Poses Half Naked In Bed For Husband Russell Wilson — See Sexy New Pics

No one knows how hot Ciara is like her hubby Russell Wilson. He played photographer for a series of sexy bedroom photos showing his wife half-naked and we’ve got the pics.

There’s no denying that Russell Wilson, 28, is head over heels for his stunning wife Ciara, 32, and now he’s letting us see what his gorgeous lady looks like nearly naked in their bedroom! The Seattle Seahawks quarterback proved that he’s got quite the photographer’s eye in a series of boudoir pics where the singer is wearing nothing but a carefully draped white shirt and nothing else. In the first pic Ciara shared on her Instagram on Jan. 3, she’s seen standing next to a bed with no bra or undies on and the bottom of her men’s crisp white shirt is carefully covering her privates. We’re loving her super long dark braids and how stunning she is with zero makeup on, letting her body be the focus of the photo.

The next pic is taken in black and white instead of color and she’s propped up on a bed with her bare shoulders and cleavage showing, while again using the shirt to strategically cover her lady bits as well as her bare behind. We know how hard Ciara worked to get back in shape after giving birth to the couple’s first child, daughter Sienna Princess in April of 2017. No wonder she wants to show off the results with a sexy shoot taken by the love of her life. We can’t imagine that either Ciara or Russell would be okay with allowing any outside photographer get so incredibly intimate with her. See more pics of Ciara, here.

The “Goodies” singer shows off more of what she’s got in another set of photos that include her giving a naughty look towards the camera manned by her sweetheart while barely covering up her breasts with the shirt. It hangs down halfway across her chest while in another photo she’s shown in the same position from the background, with the shirt covering up her tush while her bare back is facing the lens. Ciara didn’t caption any of the pics other than to tag that Russell was the photographer. He hasn’t shared them on his Instagram page, so hopefully he didn’t take these thinking they would stay between the couple’s eyes only. Because Ciara is proud of her body and wants the world to see her sultry bedroom photos.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s sweet or creepy for a Russell to photograph his nearly naked wife and for her to then show it off to the world?