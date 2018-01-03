Justin & Selena, Prince Harry & Meghan & More Celebs On ‘Bae-cation’ To Kick Off 2018

New year, more love! Your favorite celeb couples celebrated New Year’s on the most romantic getaways! Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez hit Cabo; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle jetted to France; And, Paris Hilton got engaged in Aspen!

Love is in the air in 2018! Hollywood’s hottest couples went out with bang in 2017. Jelena and more couples made this New Year’s the most unforgettable one yet with epic moments including, a proposal, a wedding, and more romantic moments! Although Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, separately, they made sure to reunite in the sweetest way. Paris Hilton, 36, and her actor beau, Chris Zylka, 32, braved the cold in Apsen, Colorado to ring in 2018, and it wasn’t too cold for him to get down on one knee to propose! Newly engaged couple, Prince Harry, 32, and Meghan Markle, 36, headed to Nice, France after spending Christmas with the Queen, for some much-needed alone time before they begin planning their May wedding! Go inside your favorite couples’ New Year’s celebrations by clicking through our attached gallery!

Jelena gave us quite the scare that they wouldn’t be together on New Year’s Eve to ring in 2018. Just days before the New Year, Jelena was already in Cabo with friends, and Justin was in his native, Canada. Nonetheless, Justin touched down in Mexico just before December 31, where he spent time with family, including his father, Jeremy Bieber, 42, who was also in Mexico with friends and his fiancée, Chelsey Rebelo. Despite there being zero photo evidence Jelena were together, reports claim the pair reunited for a low key date night. The longtime lovers shocked the world in October 2017 when they rekindled their romance. Now, Selena seems happier than ever with Justin, who is focused on being a supportive and fully changed man as he vies for Sel’s heart.

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka spent New Year’s in Aspen, Colorado, where they eventually met up with friends, Sofia Richie, 19, and boyfriend, Scott Disick, 34; only after Chris proposed to Paris with a massive, 20-carat diamond sparkler. The two couples celebrated the holiday by attending the 1 OAK New Year’s Eve weekend pop-up, hosted by Richie Akiva and Ronnie Madra. They partied with several other celebrity guests, including Rita Ora, 27, Bella Hadid, 21, and Real Housewives stars Bethenny Frankel, 47, and Kyle Richards, 48, according to E! News. Sofia reportedly danced the night away with Paris’ family. Then, at midnight, Scott gave Sofia “long kiss,” according to the site, before they enjoyed fireworks and danced together.

And, speaking of wedding news, singer Brian McKnight, 48, tied the knot with his girlfriend of four years [2014], Leilani Malia Mendoza in a romantic ceremony on New Year’s Eve. The pair wed at Oheka Castle Hotel & Estate in Huntington, New York, where Leilani wore custom Sabrina and Mannings gown, which consisted of 50,000 Swarovski crystals, along with hand-cut fabric.

