Cardi B Sets Back Feminism 50 Years By Telling Her Fans To Find A ‘Sugar Daddy’ In 2018

Uh Oh! Cardi B is receiving major backlash after a video surfaced of her saying that girls should seek sugar daddies in 2018. Did she just set the feminist movement back by 50 years? Watch it here!

Cardi B, 25, has an interesting sense of humor. She says almost anything, and her words are always unpredictable. So, it’s no surprise that during a concert in New York City on Dec. 31, she told her audience that in 2018 if you don’t have a job, or you aren’t in school: you should get a sugar daddy. Yes ladies, you heard it here. The video, posted by The Shade Rom, shocked many fans leaving them both confused and upset. Many of them shared their frustration with comments like, “Wow wasn’t expecting that 🤔 this is the advice to young women?” The sugar daddy comment is especially alarming because Cardi recently promised to be a better role model. She posted an Instagram video back in November saying, “I realized, after Halloween, a lot of little girls, they be looking up to me.” She continued with, “They love me and I’m thinking to myself, like, Yo, I really need to be a better example.” Come on Cardi, do better!

Changing may be hard for the “Bodak Yellow” rapper since, she is known for saying wild things both in her lyrics, and in interviews. I mean, she rose to fame because of her outlandish Instagram videos. One fan was completely unbothered by the video and commented, “Who said that was unexpected though?” In Cardi’s defense some fans completely excused the advice saying, “she didn’t say this at an elementary school she said this at a club full of adults and it was joke.” Nevertheless, Cardi should definitely be careful with making more of these comments this year.

Despite this video, Cardi B seems to be starting 2018 off on a wonderful note. She recently became the third artist in history with: three songs on the Billboard top 10 chart, thanks to her features on G-Eazy’s “No Limit” and Migos’ track “Motorsport.” This comes after Cardi also made history by being, the first solo female rapper in 19 years to top Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. It’s clear Cardi is unstoppable, and we can’t wait to see what else 2018 has in store for her!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Cardi B’s sugar daddy comment? Let us know your thoughts below!