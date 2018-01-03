Brooklyn Decker Gives Birth: Model Welcomes Baby #2 With Andy Roddick — A Girl

Brooklyn Decker’s a proud mom of TWO! The gorgeous model has officially given birth to her 2nd child with hubby Andy Roddick, & we couldn’t be happier for the growing fam!

Brooklyn Decker, 30, and Andy Roddick, 35, are two-time parents! The blonde beauty and her former-tennis-player husband have welcomed their second child, announcing the exciting news on Jan. 3 via Instagram. We can only imagine how happy they must about expanding their family! The precious newborn is a baby GIRL, which means they now have one boy and one girl — how perfect! The duo’s first child, son Hank Roddick, 2, was born back in 2015, and we have a feeling he’s going to make one excellent big bro.

“A newborn, a toddler, a dog in a cone, a dog with a tumor but I’m having a good hair day so it’s fine we’re fine I’m fine,” she captioned her announcement pic. In the photo, the blonde beauty is holding their little bundle of joy close to her chest. The infant’s name or birthdate has not yet been revealed. Either way though, mom and baby look happy and healthy! Click here to see pics of some of Hollywood’s cutest celeb babies.

Brooklyn announced her second pregnancy on July 25, sharing a sweet photo of her cradling her tiny baby bump via Instagram. She simply captioned the post, “She’s on her way!” Andy also revealed he and his wife were expecting in his own special way — before Brooklyn even posted her pic. During his acceptance speech at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2017 ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island, Andy spilled the beans in the cutest way. The athlete couldn’t help gushing about his love, thanking her for being his “partner in crime” while also admitting he doesn’t know how she “juggles it all.”

“I see it every day and it still doesn’t make any sense to me. You’re an unreal artist, businesswoman, mother, wife, sister, and friend. You hear a lot of guys who find it very tough to walk away from professional sports. You’re the reason why my personal transition into a quasi-normal, everyday life has been gratifying and full,” Andy said, before subtly slipping in the big reveal. “Hank will someday realize how lucky he is. Our daughter that’s coming will also realize she has the best mother on earth. Simply, thank you for being you.” Aw! Congrats again, you two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you thrilled Brooklyn and Andy have expanded their family once again? Congratulate the happy couple below!