The Bomb Cyclone: How Bad Will The Winter Hurricane Hit NYC, Boston, & Cities Near You

Bundle up! The ‘bomb cyclone’ will bring sub-zero temperatures and hurricane-level winds to the east coast. Find out how much ice and snow is expected by this wild storm.

Forget Bomb Pops, punk band Tsunami Bomb or Bob-omb from Super Mario Bros. The only “bomb” anyone will be talking about on Jan. 4 is the “bomb cyclone,” or a winter storm where the pressure drops rapidly – at least 24 millibars over 24 hours – in a process called bombogenesis. The storm is expected to take shape off the coast of Florida late on Jan. 3, according to the Washington Post, intensifying as it hits the Mid-Atlantic and eastern New England regions. The storm will resemble a winter hurricane, bringing potentially damaging winds in addition to “blinding snow.” Needless to say, winter storm warnings are in affect for numerous cities, as they brace for the worst.

Philadelphia is forecast to get 1 to 3 inches of snow, while New York City is expected to get at least 3 to 6 inches late Wednesday night through Thursday. Atlantic City is expected to get hit with 4 to 6 inches of snow, and wind gusts up to 45 mph. Eastern Long Island could get 6 to 10 inches of snow and winds clocking 50 mph. Boston is bracing itself for up to a foot of snow, as well as winds that could bring down branches and leave people without power.

“Storms that undergo bombogenesis are among the most violent weather systems that affect a broad area,” Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist, said about this storm. “This is because the rapidly ascending air near the center of the storm must be replaced by air surrounding the storm. As these winds move toward the center of the storm at high speed, property damage can occur, trees may fall and the power may go out.”

The Mid-Atlantic region will get blanketed in the horrible winter whiteness. Charleston was forecast to get 2 to 4 inches of snow and ice. 5 to 8 inches is predicted for the beaches of Delaware and Maryland, with as much as a foot possible, depending on the storm’s path. If the storm tracks closer to the coach, that means more snow and stronger wind gusts, with cities further inland feeling the bomb cyclone’s wrath. However, if the storm heads east and out into seas, the amount of snow will decrease and wind speeds will die down.

All day Thursday meteorologists are going to be glued to the new GOES-East satellite watching a truly amazing extratopical "bomb" cyclone off New England coast. It will be massive — fill up entire Western Atlantic off U.S. East Coast. Pressure as low as Sandy & hurricane winds pic.twitter.com/6M4S3y75wT — Ryan Maue | weather.us (@RyanMaue) January 2, 2018

Our latest briefing package is available. The full package can be found here: https://t.co/v9ndPMT5JR Please share! pic.twitter.com/2fHo7cAaSa — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 3, 2018

[THURSDAY] Briefing package on major winter storm bringing the potential for heavy snow/near blizzard conditions across eastern MA/RI, but uncertain how far west heavy snow band gets. Damaging winds/power outage risk a big concern across eastern MA/RI w/bitterly cold air Fri/Sat. pic.twitter.com/jjnNwMPckK — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 2, 2018

This East Coast storm will move fast & deepen very rapidly. Hurricane force winds & intense storm surge possible along the New England coast. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings up for coastal areas. @NWS offices are monitoring the subtle track changes that can have big impacts. — Louis Uccellini (@NWSDirector) January 3, 2018

This is going to make for a total mess Thursday…destructive in spots https://t.co/xw8Nod4vSN — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) January 2, 2018

The #BombCyclone, as it's being referred to, is legitimately a powerful cyclone that will form over the next day. Notice the tight pressure gradient on this thing tomorrow, indicative of a strong system with hurricane-force winds. pic.twitter.com/kGUWW6yJ6H — Marco La Manno (@MarcoLaMannoWX) January 3, 2018

Temperature wise: it’s going to be cold. Mid-Atlantic and Northeast cities are going to set records for cold temperatures on Jan. 5, with single-digits (and subzero cold) freezing New England on Jan. 6. With places like Tallahassee, Florida seeing snow for the first time in 28 years, it’s safe to say that everyone on the East Coast should stay indoors for the next couple of days.

