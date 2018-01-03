Blake Shelton Teaches Gwen Stefani’s Kids How To Drive In A Field Of Mud & Hilarity Ensures

This is too good. Blake Shelton tried to teach Gwen Stefani’s son Kingston, 11, how to drive…but it didn’t go very well! WATCH them all get stuck in the mud.

Blake Shelton, 41, is passing on his ultimate country boy knowledge to his girlfriend Gwen Stefani‘s children, but over the holiday weekend, his lesson didn’t go as planned! Watch the funny video of Blake explaining to Gwen, 47, why Kingston Rossdale, 11, is responsible for his pickup truck getting stuck in the mud.

“What happened?” Gwen asks in the Instagram Story video from Jan. 2, trying not to laugh. “I was teaching Kingston how to drive,” the country singer replies, “And he took off driving like a maniac in the middle of the frozen pond!” Kingston can be heard protesting in the background, “I did not do that!” while Blake laughs, “Can you believe Kingston?”

“Couldn’t resist the mud,” Gwen captioned another clip of her beau trying to get the vehicle unstuck. Fortunately, in a later video, Gwen shows the truck being towed out of the mud! Phew. See more pics of Blake spending time with Gwen’s kids here.

Meanwhile, we hear that Gwen and Blake are “more in love” than ever. The blonde beauty “has never been more attracted” to her country crooner, as a source told us exclusively, and “the connection between them” just continues to strengthen. We can’t wait to see what next steps are in store for the couple in 2018!

