Best Diet For Weight Loss 2018 — Weight Watchers Named Top Diet: How To Shed Lbs ASAP

If you’re looking to lose weight in 2018, a team of expert doctors and nutritionists have named Weight Watchers the best diet to try. Here’s more about the plan.

U.S. News & World Report has released their annual list of Best Diets, and Weight Watchers is the winner for the Best Weight-Loss Diet, Best Fast Weight-Loss Diet, and Best Commercial Diet. The news was announced on January 3 by “an expert panel of the country’s top nutritionists, dietary consultants and physicians specializing in diabetes, heart health and weight loss.” They look at 40 diets and score them in nine categories — short-term weight loss, long-term weight loss, heart healthy diets, and more. Oprah has a 10 percent stake in Weight Watchers that she bought in 2015, and on January 1 of this year, it was announced that DJ Khaled is the new social media ambassador for the lifestyle program. He has already lost 20 pounds!

Weight Watchers works like this. Depending on your height, gender, weight, and age, you get a set amount of “points” per day and more points per week. Eat food has a point value, and the goal is to stay under the points you are given. You can also “earn” more points with physical activity. Their new Freestyle program, which was introduced in November 2017, has expanded the list of zero point foods from fruits and vegetables to over 200 “free foods,” including shellfish, fish, turkey, chicken, eggs, corn, beans, and more. Foods that have protein and fiber have less points, while foods that aren’t as nutritionally sound have more. The beauty of the program is that you can eat whatever you want — nothing is off limits.

I have actually been following this program for the past year, and I’ve lost 18 pounds. I get 23 points per day, and 35 more weekly points to use at my discretion. Here’s a typical day. If I eat eggs and two slices of bacon for breakfast (2 points), a Sandwich Thin with turkey, provolone, and hummus for lunch (5 points), a snack of a clementine and popcorn (4 points), I have MORE than enough points to savor a glass of wine (4 points) with a healthy dinner of salmon, roasted veggies and a baked potato (5 points) and have a cookie for dessert (3 points).

HollywoodLifers, will you try the best diet for weight loss: Weight Watchers?