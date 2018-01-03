Best Diet Of 2018 — DASH Diet Wins For 8th Year In A Row: What You Need To Know

The best overall diet of 2018 has been revealed by U.S. News & World Report — and it has nothing to do with the Kardashians. Here’s how to lose weight fast!

Out of 40 diets, U.S. News & World Report is revealing that the DASH Diet is the Best Diet Overall (a title it has held for the last 8 years). This year, though, it’s tied, for the first time, with the Mediterranean Diet. Here are the details on both. The DASH Diet’s main focus is lowering high blood pressure. You are encouraged to eat fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, low-fat dairy, and limit sugary, fatty, and salty foods. Alcohol should be consumed in moderation. Foods on this diet include omelets, chicken salad sandwiches, minestrone soup (homemade is best, with spices over salt), yogurt, Bolognese meat sauce over spaghetti squash “noodles,” and soy milk smoothies.

The Mediterranean Diet, which was the second best overall diet in 2017, aims to help prevent and avoid diseases like diabetes and cancer, as well as help you lose weight. This backs up research that eating fatty foods will not actually make your body fat — this diet is rich in avocado, olive oil, nuts and other “healthy fats.” It replaces red meat with a lot of seafood and fish. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, legumes, and eggs are also encouraged. Also very typical of this diet? A glass of red wine a day for women, and two for men. And, there’s cheese!

Here is how the diets are ranked: “A panel of health experts, including nutritionists and specialists in diabetes, heart health, human behavior and weight loss, reviewed detailed assessments prepared by U.S. News of 38 diets. The experts rated each diet in seven categories, including short- and long-term weight loss, ease of compliance, safety and nutrition.” Weight Watchers was named the best diet for fast weight loss in 2018.

