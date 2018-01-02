Simone Garcia Johnson: 5 Things To Know About The Rock’s Daughter & Globes Ambassador

Everything you need to know about Dwayne Johnson’s daughter, Simone, who is the acting Golden Globes Ambassador for 2018.

1.) Simone Garcia Johnson, 16, is the first daughter of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, 45. Simone was born in August 2001 to her dad, Dwayne, and his first wife, Dany Garcia. She was born in Florida, though after six years of life her dad, The Rock, and his wife, Dany, decided to split. Dwayne later went on to get in a serious relationship with Lauren Hashian who he has another child with, a girl in 2015, and in December 2017 the happy couple revealed they have another baby on the way. How sweet!

2.) Simone’s parents continue to work together. The Rock’s ex-wife, Dany, still works with him as his career continues to blossom. The estranged still work together often, especially since Dany is the co-founder of Dwayne’s production company. Talk about leverage!

3.) Simone has been chosen as the first Golden Globes Ambassador. For 2018, the Golden Globes decided to change things up a bit when it comes to the young talent they invite to deliver statues during the show. Instead of being called “Miss Golden Globe”, the official title has been changed to Golden Globes Ambassador. Simone’s appearance as the Golden Globes Ambassador is not only a first for her, but also for the role’s new title. So cool!

4.) No, Garcia is NOT her middle name! Simone uses the name Garcia because it’s her mother’s maiden name. However, she does have a real middle name: Alexandra.

5.) She’s BFF with Fifth Harmony! How cool is that? Not only does Simone have a special bond with 5H’s Dinah Jane, but she’s also friendly with the other three girls. Geez, girl, wanna trade lives for a weekend?

