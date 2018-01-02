Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert Insist ‘We’re A Family’ As They Travel Together After Holiday Drama

Days after Tamar Braxton accused Vincent Herbert of getting another woman pregnant, they arrived at the airport together — and there didn’t appear to be any animosity.

Despite some wild holiday drama, Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert seemed like they were on good terms by Jan. 2. They’re even apparently taking a trip together! TMZ caught the couple at the airport with their son the day after New Year’s, and when asked what people should think about this reunion, they both responded, “We’re a family.” Although Tamar did her best to avoid the cameras, Vincent walked by like he had nothing to hide, and added, “God is good.” This comes just over a week after Tamar allegedly had her ex arrested for spousal assault on Christmas Day.

Tamar (sort of) broke the news about Vincent’s arrest herself on Dec. 30, and it came with another bombshell: She claimed he got “his wore” pregnant! Later, Tamar alluded that the alleged side chick was Basketball Wives star, Laura Govan, but Laura and Vince have denied the allegations. Tamar reportedly found out about the alleged affair and pregnancy thanks to Laura’s ex and baby daddy, Gilbert Arenas, and Laura told HollywoodLife that his claims are completely false. “As a woman and single mother of four children, I experienced firsthand what it feels like to have your significant other step out on the relationship and get another woman pregnant,” she explained. “And I would never dream of doing this to another woman.”

Shockingly, Tamar and Vince also spent New Year’s Eve together, despite all of this drama. She filed for divorce from him in October, but they have a four-year-old son together, which is likely the reason behind their post-fight reunions.

