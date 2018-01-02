Tristan Thompson Can’t Stop Gushing Over Pregnant Khloe: ‘You Look FINE For 6 Months, Baby’

This just too sweet! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spent New Year’s Eve together, and he obsessed over her amazing pregnant body.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 26, are always couple goals, but in a series of Snapchats from New Year’s Eve 2018, he can’t help but fawn over Khloe, who is reportedly having a girl. “We look really f*cking good,” the basketball star declares in one video as the two ride in the back of a limo. “You look really good,” she replies. “No, you look really good,” he says back. Love it!

Khloe then thanks him before turning to her phone, but he continues: “For six months — you look fine for six months, baby. I’ll tell you that.” Okay, dying over here! Above, you can watch the video of the pair all dolled up to party on NYE in Cleveland, OH. See more of Khloe’s best pregnancy photos from the past few months right here.

Khloe looked incredible in a big grey fur coat, and Tristan wasn’t so bad himself in a black suit! Talk about a good-looking couple. “He’s sooo handsome,” Khloe also captioned another video of Tristan dancing goofily at a club. She also shared an adorable photo of them kissing — presumably at midnight — on her Instagram, writing, “Day 1 of 2018.” Aww! Click through the gallery, attached, to see more pics of Khloe and Tristan ringing in 2018.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jan 1, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

