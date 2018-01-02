‘The Challenge: Vendettas’: Cara Maria & Marie Set Their Sights On A Hot New Competitor

A sexy rookie catches the attention of TWO show veterans on the Jan. 2 premiere of ‘The Challenge: Vendettas.’ Watch it all go down in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek!

This season of The Challenge will not only feature cast members from The Real World, Road Rules, Are You The One and past Challenge seasons — some contestants will also hail from Big Brother, along with UK hits Ex on the Beach and Geordie Shore. One of those newbies is Kyle Shore (from Geordie Shore), and he’s already catching people’s eyes in the premiere episode of The Challenge: Vendettas. Both Marie and Cara Maria express their interest in the British hottie, and it looks like it’s going to cause a bit of drama. “Marie, back off little girl,” Caria Maria threatens in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek. “This tall, tattooed, blonde, blue-eyed, pirate type of guy? I’m thinking…was he brought here specifically just for me?”

Naturally, Kyle says he’s interested in both Cara and Marie, so things are bound to get interesting. The full episode premieres on Jan. 2 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV, so we’ll just have to tune in and see what happens next! Of course, Cara and Kyle didn’t hide the fact that they stayed close after filming — they spent time together in New York City at the end of 2017 and posted all about it on social media. He is from England, though, so it’s not clear what the actual status of their relationship is at this time.

“Well. Safe to say I clearly have a type,” Cara tweeted. “And it has light hair. Blue eyes. And tattoos. Bonus points with the accent.” Cara previously dated Challenge competitor, Abram, who had similar features. Watch the Vendettas sneak peek here!