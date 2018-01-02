Tamar Braxton Denies She & Husband Vincent Herbert Reunited: She’s ‘Upset & Embarrassed’

Tamar Braxton is denying she’s back with estranged hubby Vincent Herbert after a drama filled holiday. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s embarrassed by him.

Tamar Braxton, 40, and her manager/estranged husband Vincent Herbert, 44, have always shown us on their WeTV reality show that they know how to bring the drama. Unfortunately cameras weren’t rolling for their epic pre-New Year’s dust-up that had the singer accusing him of knocking up another woman after she had him arrested for spousal assault. Now she is absolutely done with him as her husband, telling the world that “we are not together,” via her Instagram. “Tamar is broken hearted and has little trust in him,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She is confused, upset and embarrassed over the wild holidays she just had with him, but she still considers him her family. She is still not sure what the future will bring for them,” our insider adds. Tamar took to social media on Dec. 30 to accuse her estranged husband of impregnating another woman. “Vincent Herbert is having a baby and his whore decided to let me know about it tonight,” she wrote. People then assumed it was former Basketball Wives star Laura Govan, 38, after her ex and father of her children Gilbert Arenas allegedly told Tamar about it. Laura fired off a quick denial, telling HollywoodLife.com that, “The allegations from Gilbert Arenas are completely false and couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Tamar then baffled her fans by spending New Year’s Eve partying alongside the man she filed for divorce from back in Oct. of 2017. They appeared together along with their four-year-old son Logan when they were spotted arriving at LAX the next day and she told a TMZ caught cameraman that, “We’re a family.” Vince echoed the same statement when asked about the state of their relationship, smiling and saying “We’re a family buddy. It’s a new year. God is good.”

One thing they definitely are not is a happy husband and wife, as Tamar made it perfectly clear they are still split in a Jan. 2 Instagram post. She wrote that, “Nope! Sorry we are not together but since the craziness the other day we did agree to create a better environment for my son. Angry or not, it’s about my son.” She added in the caption “P.S. We ALSO agreed not to speak on this anymore in public after this! My son can read and he’s NOT dumb😐 #2018goals #praymystrengthinthelord🙏🏾I’ve made LOTS of mistakes and I’m just trying to be a better person.”

