T.I. Totally Turned On By Tiny While Performing: They’re Having The Best Sex After Her Shows

It’s getting hot in here! T.I. can’t seem to keep his hands off of his wife, Tiny. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why watching her preform turns him on.

T.I., 37 and Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ marriage is as steamy as ever. After going through a rough patch, it looks like this couple is doing much better. The new wave of intimacy is partially due to Tiny’s blossoming music career. “T.I. gets totally turned on by watching Tiny perform on stage. He loves the resurgence of her career and tries to catch her concerts when he can. T.I. thinks Tiny is super sexy when she sings and dances on stage, he loves the way she moves her hips. Since Xscape has been back touring, T.I. and Tiny have been having the best sex ever after her shows,” a source close to T.I. tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

It looks like Tiny’s hard work has paid off both on stage, and in the bedroom. The couple has since moved on since T.I. alleged affair with model Bernice Burgos, 37. They’ve been all about each other and their kids. We reported last month that the couple made plans to spend the holiday season together. It’s safe to say that their relationship is going in a positive direction. What better way to start 2018 than with a successful marriage and thriving career! Congrats Tiny!

2017 was super busy for Tiny and Xscape. They surprised the world when they reunited at the 2017 BET Awards, and preformed at Essence Festival in New Orleans back in July. Tiny recently shocked fans after debuting blue hair during a concert in Charlotte NC, Dec. 2. She was full of energy as she strutted across stage and indulged in a little twerking. We can’t wait to see what 2018 has in store for Tiny!

