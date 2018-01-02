Kim Kardashian Shares Update On Saint’s ‘Scary’ Trip To The Hospital: He’s Staying ‘So Strong’

What a relief! Kim Kardashian let her fans know that poor baby Saint West is doing okay after his terrifying bout of pneumonia. Read her message here.

“My precious baby boy is so strong!” Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram in the caption of a sweet photo of herself holding son Saint West. “After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary. I just want to thanks every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint 👼🏽”

Poor little Saint! Kim and Kanye West‘s two-year-old son was admitted to the hospital on December 28, and reportedly released on December 30. His worried parents spent the entire time by his side. Pneumonia is so dangerous. Thank goodness he’s okay! Kim and Kanye were comfortable enough to leave him at home to celebrate New Year’s Eve together the day after he came home from the hospital, so he must be feeling back to normal.

Now that Saint is safe and sound, Kim and Kanye can go back to worrying about their third child, who’s expected to be born via surrogate any day now. Right now, they’re focusing on what they’re going to name their little bundle of joy. Spoiler alert: a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that they’re not using a “K” name! However, they are considering something with one syllable (you know, like Saint, or North West). We can’t wait to find out what they’ll ultimately choose!

HollywoodLifers, we’re so happy that Saint is okay! Send Kim and her family your well wishes in the comments!