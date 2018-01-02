Saint West, 2, Raced To Hospital By Kim & Kanye: What’s Wrong With The Baby?

Oh no! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had to rush their son, Saint, to the hospital on Dec. 28 amidst a severe case of pneumonia. Here’s the latest on his condition.

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, got quite a scare when their son, Saint West, 2, had to be hospitalized for two days between Christmas and New Year’s. The toddler was sick with pneumonia and taken to the hospital on Dec. 28, according to TMZ. Kim and Kanye were reportedly by his side for both nights he was being looked over. TMZ also reports that Saint was released from the hospital on Dec. 30 and is now at home “doing well.” Just four days before his hospitalization, Saint was at the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Eve party with his parents.

It certainly does seem like things must be going much better for Saint, as Kim and Kanye spent some time away from him to ring in the New Year with friends on Dec. 31. This definitely must’ve done a good job at keeping them on their toes, though, which they’ll need in the coming weeks — the couple is expected to bring home their newborn baby any day now! Earlier this year, Kim confirmed that she and Kanye are having a third child via surrogate. The baby’s exact due date has not been revealed, but it’s reported that she will make her debut at the beginning of this month.

Meanwhile, Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, 33, is currently six months along with her first child, which will mean another new family member at the end of March/beginning of April. Kylie Jenner, 20, is also pregnant, although she has yet to confirm the news herself or reveal any specific details.

