Paris Hilton’s $2 Million Engagement Ring Revealed — See Gorgeous Pic

That’s hot… and expensive! Paris Hilton’s engagement ring is gorgeous and worth 2 million dollars! Get the EXCLUSIVE details on the whopping rock!

Chris Zylka, 32, clearly knows that diamonds are a girls best friend, since the ring he proposed to Paris Hilton with is worth 2 million dollars! According to TMZ, Chris reached out to celeb jeweler Michael Greene five to six months ago to design the ring. The 20 carat ring took four months to cut, and Chris picked it up just days before their Aspen ski trip, where he ultimately got down on one knee. Obviously, Paris, 36, was blown away by the ring, which she grabbed out of his hand and immediately put on her finger, before jumping on her now-fiancee. See the gorgeous ring HERE!

Personal and celebrity jeweler George Khalife offered HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVE details about Paris’s engagement ring. “It’s a pear shaped diamond, split shank band with a thin halo,” he said. Jewelry expert Michael O’Connor added, “That ring is amazing. The diamond is approximately 20 carats and the pear shape seems to be becoming one of the hottest trends again. Only a small percentage of the world’s diamonds are that big — probably less than five percent. Any diamond of that size is most definitely set into platinum because it’s the most secure metal and will not wear down like other metals.”

Paris is no stranger to gorgeous engagement rings. The heiress was previously engaged to Paris Latsis, a Greek shipping heir, who proposed with a 23 carat ring, since she was 23 years old. HollywoodLife.com heard EXCLUSIVELY that Paris knew she wanted to spend her life with Chris Zylka, but she was nervous to find a ring that compared to the one she had already received and was even planning to buy one herself! It doesn’t look like she had to do that, though, and Chris definitely delivered with some gorgeous bling!

