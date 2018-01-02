Mega Millions Winning Numbers: The Lucky Picks In The $361 Million Jackpot

Some lucky person just might have started 2018 $361 million richer! We’ve got the winning six numbers from the Jan. 2 Mega Millions drawing.

Cha-ching! Talk about a life changing moment, as a $361 million jackpot was up for grabs in the Jan. 2 Mega Millions drawing and we’ve got the winning numbers. They are: 1, 42, 64, 47, 70 and 22. We should know hopefully by later this evening if a winning ticket had been sold. A ticket would need to have the first five numbers all correct from the selection of the numbers 1 through 70, with the sixth ball clocking in the right number from between one and 25. It’s proven elusive so far as no one was able to get all six correct back on the last Mega Millions drawing on Dec. 29, 2017. But on the upside that has caused the number to swell to such a huge jackpot! If there is a lone winning ticket, the winner could take home $361 million with an annuity option or $225 million in a lump sum payment, before taxes of course.

If no one got these six numbers correct, the next drawing comes on Jan. 4 and that will likely swell to nearly $500 million. The number tonight is the highest Mega Millions payout since Aug. of 2017. A winner can choose an annuity payout of $363 million or a one time lump sum of $215 million before taxes. That's a huge life altering number!

In case you didn’t have the good fortune to win big at Mega Millions tonight, as the chances of winning are 302.6 million to one, there’s still another chance to ring in 2018 as a number of the one percent richest Americans in the U.S. On Jan. 3 there’s a Powerball drawing and the current jackpot is at $440 million and expected to climb even higher by the time the 10:59 EST picks roll around. It’s so crazy that in the span of 24 hours over $800 million is up for grabs to help change the course of someone’s life!

