Hoda Kotb Reveals Matt Lauer Texted Her After Official Replacement Announcement

After Hoda Kotb was named Matt Lauer’s successor on the ‘Today Show’, she revealed that tons of texts came in… even one from Matt Lauer himself. Here’s what he said…

Just hours after Hoda Kotb, 53, was named the new co-host of the Today Show, aka, Matt Lauer‘s replacement, she revealed that he contacted her privately. “He was sweet this morning. Certain texts popped up, and there was one from Matt: ‘Congratulations!'” Hoda told E! News. “And he said some nice words… It meant the world to me to hear from him,” she admitted, adding, “It was really nice.” Hoda, who has been with the show for a decade, will still host the 10 o’clock hour with Kathie Lee Gifford, 64.

Hoda had already been filling in for Lauer, 60, after he was fired from NBC in November 2017, amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Then, Savannah Guthrie, 46, made the official announcement that Hoda would be her permanent co-host during the morning show’s January 2 episode. “It’s 2018 and we are kicking off the year right because Hoda is officially the co-anchor of Today,” Savannah said, excitedly. “This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made and I’m so thrilled.” E! later spoke with Guthrie, after the announcement, who gushed that it’s a “dream” to permanently sit beside Hoda in the anchor’s chairs. “The job can be intense, and you want a partner who has your back,” Savannah explained. “The fact that we are two women seems just right with where our culture is.” Hoda’s colleagues — Jenna Bush Hager, Carson Daly, Sheinelle Jones, Megyn Kelly and Al Roker — all congratulated her on social media.

Lauer’s message to Hoda came on the same day Hoda’s People magazine cover, alongside Savannah, debuted. In an interview with the mag [which hits newsstands on January 3], both Hoda and Savannah revealed that they are still friends with Lauer, despite his alleged acts of misconduct. However, Savannah said that right now, they are still coping with how to handle the aftermath of the situaiton. “What we are experiencing and processing now is how to honor and remain a true friend to someone even in spite of learning things that are deeply disturbing,” Savannah said. “And we are trying to navigate that path with integrity.”

Before Hoda was officially named Today‘s new co-host, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack sent out a staff email on Tuesday, January 2. “Over the past several weeks, Hoda has seamlessly stepped into the co-anchor role alongside Savannah, and the two have quickly hit the ground running,” he wrote. “They have an undeniable connection with each other and most importantly, with viewers, a hallmark of Today. Hoda is, in a word, remarkable. She has the rare ability to share authentic and heartfelt moments in even the most difficult news circumstances. It’s a tribute to her wide range and her innate curiosity.”

Lauer has been laying low since his firing from NBC. The future of his marriage to Annette Roque is still up in the air, as she was spotted without her wedding ring since the news of his alleged acts of misconduct broke. Numerous reports also claimed the pair had been living separate lives, even before his firing. Lauer and Annette share two sons together, Jack Lauer, 16, and Thijs Lauer, 11.

