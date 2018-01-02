Logan Paul’s Apology Shows ‘Lack Of Sincerity’ For His Insensitive Video — Expert Speaks

A top body language expert tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she doesn’t think Logan Paul’s apology is sincere. Here’s why!

Logan Paul, 22, apologized on YouTube for his controversial vlog, taken in Japan’s “suicide forest,” in which he and his friends discover the body of a suicide victim and continue filming — and giggling. Even his most loyal fans are in an uproar over the inappropriate content, so he took the video down and replaced it with a teary-eyed, emotional video titled, “So Sorry.” Logan’s statement seems truly remorseful, but his body language tells a different story, expert Dr. Lillian Glass told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Logan’s apology begins as he chokes back tears, his speech stilted and stifled. “The reactions you saw in the video were raw and unfiltered,” he tells the camera. “We didn’t know how to react. I shouldn’t have posted the video. I should have put the camera down and stopped recording. There’s a lot of things that I should have done differently. And with that, from the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry.”

Not really, Dr. Glass says. “[Logan] looks away from the camera and there’s no emotion in his voice. He says his reactions are raw and unfiltered, but it’s really ‘raw and unfiltered’ of someone who has no class or dignity. Any human being would not make a joke or make fun out of this. He should have shown decency and compassion for a dead human being.”

Logan continues, his eyes wide and brimmed with tears. He barely speaks above a whisper. “I want to apologize to the internet, I want to apologize to anyone who’s seen the video,” he says. “I want to apologize to anyone who’s been affected or touched by mental illness, or depression, or suicide. But, most importantly, I want to apologize to the victim and his family. For my fans who are defending my actions: please, don’t. They do not deserve to be defended.”

Dr. Glass isn’t buying it. “[Logan] doesn’t come across sincere. He comes across like this is a joke or it’s fun. It’s not sincere. And, that’s what people are reacting to. He has no respect for somebody who’s passed away and it’s such a horrible thing. The body language is not good. He’s insincere,” she says. “You cannot fool the public. They feel it. He comes across cocky, obnoxious and disrespectful. This is so serious. Someone’s life is over and he’s acting like this is a joke.”

Logan ends his video with this: “ The goal of my content is always to entertain. To push the boundaries, to be all-inclusive. In the world I live in, where I share everything I do, the intent is never to be heartless or cruel, or malicious. Like I said, I’ve made a huge mistake and I don’t expect to be forgiven. I’m just here to apologize. I’m ashamed of myself. I’m disappointed in myself. And I promise to be better. I will be better. Thank you.”

Dr. Glass believes that Logan’s trying to save face so that his highly popular and successful YouTube channel doesn’t get shut down. YouTube confirmed to CNN Tech that the “suicide forest” video violated their terms and services, but declined to comment on if they’d do anything about his channel itself.

“This is not a lapse in judgement, it shows his character, the lack of humanity and lack of sensitivity,” Dr. Glass says. “When he says he doesn’t expect to be forgiven it’s because he knows his sponsors and investors are about to dump him. There are no feelings in his apology. He looks like a scared deer in the headlights because he knows his career could be over.” Logan’s apology video is monetized. It’s currently the #1 trending video on YouTube.

This is Logan’s second apology. The first was a written statement released on Twitter that wasn’t received well. He said he didn’t post the video for views, because he “gets views.” Definitely not the point. He sparked outrage from celebrities and YouTube fans, with Aaron Paul (no relationship) telling him to “rot in hell.” Many thought he was making light of suicide and disrespected the victim found in the forest. Dr. Glass agrees with those who think he should be kicked off YouTube entirely.

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Logan’s apology is sincere? Let us know.