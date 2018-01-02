Khloe Kardashian Lovingly Cradles Her 6-Month Baby Bump — See New Pics

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to officially announce she’s six months along in her pregnancy with two stunning new photos. See her gorgeous baby bump here!

What a pregnancy glow! Khloe Kardashian, 33, showed off her growing baby bump in two new Instagram photos and we are loving them! “Officially six months,” she captioned one photo where she can be seen cradling her baby bump while looking off to the side in a stunning sleeveless fitted black dress. Her second photo features her hugging and kissing her beau and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 26, in the same dress while Tristan looks dapper in a black suit. “Mom and Dad,” she simply captioned that one. The photos appear to be from their holiday together and we have to say that Khloe is looking amazing as a mom-to-be and looks more in love with Tristan than ever before! See more incredible photos of Khloe during her pregnancy here!

Khloe isn’t the only one loving her baby bump, either. In one of her many New Year’s Eve Snapchat posts, Tristan lovingly praised his love’s appearance by saying she looked “fine for six months.” Aw! It’s definitely been one busy year for Khloe and with a new bundle of joy coming in just three more months, 2018 is sure to be even busier! We can’t wait to see a new Kardashian on the scene and since Khloe’s sisters, Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kylie Jenner, 20, are also expecting new arrivals, the family will be bigger and better than ever!

Ever since Khloe announced her pregnancy with a breathtaking black and white photograph of her bump back on Dec. 20, she’s been eager to show off her progress whenever she gets the chance. From posing in a stunning outfit to working out at the gym, this momma-to-be is all about what’s to come! We can’t wait to see more photos in the upcoming months!

