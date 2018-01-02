Jennifer Garner Has Facial Hair & Looks Like A Man In Bizarre ‘New Year, New Me’ Pic 

Jennifer is that you? Jennifer Garner shared a throwback picture of herself as a man with facial hair, and it’s so crazy! See the pic here!

Your eyes are not deceiving you. Yes, that’s Jennifer Garner, 45, as a man! The 13 Going on 30 actress proved just how good special effects makeup can be, after posting a throwback picture of herself with facial hair. She captioned the Instagram post, “New Year, New Me. #makeupbyrickbakerin2011 #themovieneverhappened #turnsoutiwaspreggers #babiesarebetterthanmovies #happynewyear.” In the pic, Jennifer is almost unrecognizable! We don’t have any information on the film she says never happened, but one thing’s for sure, the costume was epic!

Many fans commented under her post, telling her that she resembled singer Clay Aiken, 39, and actor Eddie Redmayne, 35. How funny! The makeup was done by artist Rick Baker back in 2011. Although we will never see the film the transformation was for, we know it was stopped for a good reason. Jennifer and Ben Affleck, 45, welcomed their son Samuel Garner Affleck that year.

Although Jennifer and Ben have since split, it seems the estranged couple always manage to put their children first. Because ultimately, that’s all that matters. Jennifer and Ben have three adorable kids together: Violet, 12, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 8, and Samuel Garner Affleck, 5. They spent the 2017 holidays together in Montana, and have remained friends even after their divorce. How sweet!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jennifer Garner’s makeup transformation? Let us know your thoughts below!