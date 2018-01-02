Hoda Kotb Officially Replaces Matt Lauer On ‘Today’ Show After Sexual Harassment Scandal

More than a month after Matt Lauer was axed from the ‘Today’ Show, Hoda Kotb has officially been named as his replacement. She’ll now permanently co-host the show.

Hoda Kotb has been filling in as Savannah Guthrie’s co-host on the Today Show since Matt Lauer was fired on Nov. 29. Now, just over a month later, it was announced that Hoda will take on the position of co-host permanently. Hoda will also continue her role as co-host of the Today Show’s fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford. Savannah made the announcement during the morning show’s Jan. 2 episode, and could not be more excited about the news. “It’s 2018 and we are kicking off the year right because Hoda is officially the co-anchor of Today.” she raved. “This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made and I’m so thrilled.”

“I’m pinching myself,” Hoda added. “I think we should send some medics to Alexandria, Virginia for my mom, who definitely fainted after that opening segment!” Both ladies had huge smiles on their faces as they re-played Hoda’s name being announced during the show’s opening, and Savannah told her friend, “It’s so exciting, Hoda. You are a partner and a friend and a sister and I am so happy to be doing this.” This big move for NBC comes after Matt’s firing amidst accusations of sexual harassment in November.

After an unnamed NBC staffer came forward with accusations against Matt, he was fired from the network. Since then, several more accusers have made shocking claims about the journalist. He has been spending time with his family in the Hamptons, including his wife, Annette Roque, amidst the scandal. However, HollywoodLife.com has heard EXCLUSIVELY that Annette still plans to divorce Matt in 2018.

