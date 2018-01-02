DJ Khaled Is Now A Weight Watchers Ambassador — Lose Weight With Him In 2018

DJ Khaled is all about that luxe life, and now he is trying to promote a healthy lifestyle for himself and his son by joining WW! See how the program works here!

DJ Khaled, 42, is now a social media and brand ambassador for Weight Watchers, and their new Freestyle program, the brand announced in a press release on January 1. “Weight Watchers is all about being great and being your best self,” DJ Khaled says. “My son is my love, my life, and I need to be great for him. To be great is to be healthy; to be healthy means a shift in my lifestyle, and the new WW Freestyle program is all about healthier habits for my life. The WW program and community is my partner in this process to greatness, and I’m grateful for what’s to come and to share my journey with you all.” He has already lost 20 pounds!

He will be sharing his journey through his massive social media presence, on Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and Facebook. “DJ Khaled has an incredibly authentic drive and passion to inspire others through his wellness journey and experiences on WW Freestyle,” President and Chief Executive Officer of Weight Watchers International, Mindy Grossman, said. “Being healthier is not just about weight anymore. It’s about overall health and wellness — being your best self. By capturing and sharing his process, he will enliven and inspire his community, showing that it’s possible to integrate healthy habits into your life.”

I’ve actually been doing Weight Watchers for the past year and I have lost 18 pounds, while still eating cake, pasta and having wine. Their new Freestyle program expanded the zero point foods category, and now includes all fish, seafood, eggs, beans, chicken, corn and more! I think the program truly works because it’s a lifestyle and not a “diet.” DJ Khaled wrote on Instagram, “MAJOR KEY ALERT!!! 🔑🔑 In full 2018 mode…excited to be living this #WWFreestyle life with you. I already Got rid of 20 pounds and ready for more. Ride with me on my journey to greatness. Bless up Weight Watchers!!! #2018secured what I love about this it’s a life style and I still can enjoy at the same time ride wit me though this journey ! I CAN SHOW YOU BETTER THAN I CAN TELL YOU … I’m so focused let’s go!! @weightwatchers (People following the Weight Watchers plan can expect to lose 1-2 lbs./week.).”

