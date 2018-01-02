Paris Hilton Is Engaged To Chris Zylka & The Star Is Literally Blind Looking At Her Massive Ring

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka just got engaged, and her rock is HUGE. See Paris’ gorgeous engagement ring here, plus pics of the sweet mountaintop proposal!

Paris Hilton, 36, and Chris Zylka, got engaged over the New Year’s weekend, and his Aspen, CO proposal was the sweetest thing ever! “I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” the heiress told PEOPLE. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!” See the photos of Chris proposing to Paris with a massive diamond ring above!

Paris and Chris hit the slopes after getting lunch in town, when Chris got down on bended knee, as Paris explained to the site. “I was so excited and surprised! I immediately said yes!” She added: “The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!” The pair met at an Oscars party eight years ago, but didn’t get together until two years ago, and Paris confirmed their relationship in a February 2017 Instagram.

“I said Yas!” Paris also wrote on Instagram of the proposal. “So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist.” Aww!

