Cardi B Takes Off Engagement Ring For NYE Celebration: Has She Dumped Offset For Cheating?

Uh oh! Cardi B partied the night away at her New Year’s Eve bash without Offset — and without her engagement ring. Did they quietly break up?

Cardi B, 25, just rang in the new year without a ring. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted tons of footage and photos on Instagram of her New Year’s Eve party in New York City, and there was something very noticeable in all the posts (see below): she wasn’t wearing her 8 carat engagement ring! Did she ditch her ring because she ditched fiancé Offset after his cheating scandal? HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Cardi B’s rep for comment.

Cardi looks like she’s having a blast at the NYE party as she dances with her friends and mugs for the camera. Whenever she throws her hands up, it’s totally apparent that she’s not wearing her engagement ring, because we’re not blinded by the sparkler. Did she think nobody would notice?? Another video posted on January 1, in which she shows off her crazy cool manicure (seriously, look at all those jewels), she’s still not wearing the ring.

Of course, she could have just taken it off for safekeeping. It’s easy to lose a ring when you’re moving around (or drunk, if she was drinking at the party). That ring is huge, too. It’s possible that she didn’t want to detract attention from her manicure! But it’s suspect that it comes after she gave Offset a very stern warning onstage at a show after it was revealed that he cheated on her: “I let a n**** know though. You do that shit again, you gon lose your wife.” Did she make good on that?

Happy NEW YEARS A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Dec 31, 2017 at 9:59pm PST

