Blake Lively Posts ‘Makeup Free’ Selfie From Her ‘Gossip Girl’ Days & Fans Don’t Get It

Who really failed here — Blake Lively or ‘Gossip Girl’ fans? She jokingly posted a selfie of her character, Serena Van Der Woodsen’s ‘makeup free’ look, and fans slammed Blake for not knowing what ‘makeup free’ means.

Blake Lively, 30, attempted to poke fun at the high maintenance-personality her Gossip Girl character, Serena Van Der Woodsen has. But, fans didn’t quite understand her joke. Blake took to Instagram on December 31, where she posted a 2007 selfie of her character with the hashtag “makeup free” and “au naturale.” However, if you were to take even a quick glimpse at the photo [as seen below], Blake’s character had a full face of makeup on. If you’re a Gossip Girl fan, you should understand the joke — Which was meant to be sarcastic, because Serena is always dramatic, high maintenance and over-the-top about, well, everything. Therefore, Blake was trying to say that, to Serena, the selfie featured just a dusting of makeup, instead of the average person, who would look at the photo and say, “She has a full face of makeup on.”

But, Gossip Girl fans or not, online critics in the comments didn’t understand Blake’s joke. Instead, they slammed the actress for not knowing what a “makeup free selfie” actually is. “Who u trying to kid?????????????????” one person commented. Another fan gave their two cents writing, “Sarcasm fail? Either not funny or she thinks people aren’t smart enough to see makeup.”

Despite the amount of negative comments Blake’s photo received, many fans jumped to her defense. “PSA: THIS IS SARCASM! My gosh people! Lighten up! And if you’re worried about your children misinterpreting, how about sharing and educating them on the difference between real and fake and photoshopped?!?!? EDUCATION IS EMPOWERING,” one frustrated commenter wrote. And, others kept it simple, saying short one-liners such as, “People… she’s kidding,” and “Lol. It’s a joke!”

Blake is most likely not stressing over the photo drama, because she’s got more important things going on. The actress is currently recovering from a hand injury she suffered on the set of her new film, The Rhythm Room. The severity of her injury is unclear, however, production was halted after the incident. A spokesperson for The Rhythm Room said, “Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on ‘The Rhythm Section’ as Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand whilst filming an action sequence. Production will resume as soon as possible.”

