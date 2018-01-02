Katy Perry, 33, Is Mistakenly Called ’40’ Years Old By Ana Navarro On ‘The View’ & Fans Are Hysterical

Ana Navarro’s guest co-host gig on ‘The View’ was going well…until she made a major flub and called Katy Perry ‘forty.’ Watch the cringe-worthy video!

Guest co-host Ana Navarro clearly did not do her research before the Jan. 2 episode of The View, because when commenting on celebrities with short haircuts, she totally thought Katy Perry, 33, was actually 40! “Some of the most beautiful women have short hair,” she began before citing Halle Berry, 51. Unfortunately, it went downhill from there. “Katy Perry’s 40, she looks like Tinkerbell lately, she looks absolutely gorgeous,” Ana added. Uh, nope! Check out the hilarious/awkward clip above.

Now, fans are gleefully pointing out Ana’s mistake. “Katy perry is 33 not 40 lol,” one YouTube user wrote. “She should do her research tbh, like why did she assume Katy was 40? Even if Katy was actually 40, she doesn’t look 40, so yeah,” another fan said. One joked: “She rounded 33 years old up to 40 years old. Bad math skills.” See more pics of Katy here.

Other fans are pointing out that Ana and Katy have actually met in person — which means she should be able to know better! “This isn’t Tinkerbell,” Ana tweeted in June 2017, captioning a pic of her and the “Chained To The Rhythm” singer at a dinner party. “It’s @katyperry who had us for dinner in search of common ground. I unsuccessfully tried to sneak-out Nugget in my [purse,]” Ana added.

The take away from this is that Ana thinks Katy looks like Tinkerbell, and is forty. Womp!

This isn't Tinkerbell. It's @katyperry who had us for dinner in search of common ground. I unsuccessfully tried to sneak-out Nugget in my 👜. pic.twitter.com/RcRupkqWdn — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) June 12, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s funny that Ana thought Katy is 40? Or is it just embarrassing? Watch the video and let us know!