Alexa Ray Joel Engaged: Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Shows Off ‘Exquisite’ Ring

Congratulations are in order for Alexa Ray Joel — she got engaged to her boyfriend, Ryan Gleason, on New Year’s Eve weekend. Check out her stunning ring here!

Alexa Ray Joel‘s 2018 got off to a great start! The daughter of Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel took to Instagram to reveal that she kicked off the year by getting engaged to Ryan Gleason during a tropical vacation. Alongside a picture of the two kissing, Alexa wrote, “He said to me: ‘Before I met you, my world was in black and white. You colored it in between the lines.’ It was the most beautiful thing anybody’s ever said to me. How could I possibly say no to that?!?!” In the pic, we get a quick glimpse at her ring, but later on, she gave a close-up of her giant, emerald cut ring with unique band.

The 32-year-old admitted in another Instagram post that the proposal completely caught her off-guard. “FOR ONCE in my life I had absolutely no words and I couldn’t speak,” she explained. “I just kept staring at this ridiculously exquisite ring and he was just hysterically laughing at me!!!!” Ryan also uploaded a photo of the engagement ring and gushed, “Luckiest guy in the world!!!!” Oh, and if you were worried about whether or not Ryan has Alexa’s parents’ approval — just take a look at what Christie wrote about the exciting news!

“I am over the moon with joy for these two!” she raved. “Ryan is the sweetest, kindest, hard working man who sincerely loves and adores my precious Alexa Ray so I love him too and while we have always thought of him as family soon he really will be! What a beautiful way for our family to start the New Year….”

