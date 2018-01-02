J-Lo & A-Rod Work Out Together — How Partner Training Can Help You Lose Weight In 2018

Look to A-Rod & J-Lo as your 2018 #fitspo. Their workouts are intense — find out why working out with a partner is good for you both below!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are starting off 2018 in great shape — literally — but doing a couple’s workout! On Instagram, they shared their fitness routine, which included weighted squats, burpees, medicine ball slams, running up stairs, jump rope and more. We’re tired just watching them! But working out with a partner may be your best bet for losing weight in 2018! Celeb trainer Reggie Chambers tells HollywoodLife.com: “Working out with a significant other or partner is great! Everybody needs a workout partner! First, for safety reasons, you can’t spot yourself or know if you’re doing the exercises in correct form. It’s also good for checks and balances and motivation. You have that person there to push you to train harder. The checks and balances I’m referring to is that your significant other is there to make sure that you make the right choices, especially when eating! A trainer can’t scold you if he/she is not there! And it’s definitely a good way to bond if you both love working out together!”

Celebrity trainer and in-home gym designer, Michael Blauner tells HollywoodLife.com: “What could be hotter than two freakishly good looking people sweating together? J-Lo and A-Rod are two high achievers going at it with a workout. I would think they elevate each other to a higher level of fitness. Their competitive nature pushes them to go hard! Working out together is a great way to bond on different levels. You get to see each other in ways that go beyond the norm. You get the feeling of the person’s real physical drive — how hard they push themselves, how much they expect from themselves. And let’s face it ..it probably is a bit of a turn on. Everything gets better when you’re in great shape, and your love life is no exception!

Michael continues: “When you find someone that you want to spend time with, what can be more important than trying to keep each other healthy and happy? Exercise is a proven method of stress reduction so if there is ever a tense moment between people, it’s a pretty safe bet that a good workout will greatly reduce the pressure! I’ve trained many couples over the years and I always find them to really enjoy the extra time they get to spend together. When you’re a busy couple, sometimes getting alone time is difficult. When one person takes it upon themselves to do something positive for both of them, it really shows you care. Surprise your partner with the gesture of a couples workout! It doesn’t necessarily have to be a date in the weight room. Go for a strong hike, take a tennis lesson together, do an aerial obstacle course… Whatever you decide to try, it will help you bond and the great shape you get in will be a welcome side effect! I think it’s great that J-Lo and A-Rod are training together — hopefully they inspire other couples!”

