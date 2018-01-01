Molly Shannon: 5 Things To Know About The Star Of ‘The Rose Parade Hosted By Cord & Tish’

Molly Shannon stars as Tish Cattigan in ‘The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted By Cord & Tish.’ Here’s what you should know about Will Ferrell’s cohost!

Molly Shannon, 53, is a comedic queen, and has been proving that time and again since starting on Saturday Night Live in 1995. Her most recent TV appearance was on The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted By Cord & Tish which kicked off at 11 a.m. EST on Jan. 1, 2018. Here are five things you may not know about the comedian:

1. She starred in The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted By Cord & Tish. The collaboration between Amazon Prime and Funny Or Die, centered on Molly and Will Ferrell giving hilarious commentary on the 2018 Tournament of Roses parade. Their characters even have their own Twitter accounts. According to Tish’s social media bio, she is “a former first runner-up Ms. Arizona, best-selling author, relationship coach, loving wife & mother.”

2. She was a cast member on Saturday Night Live. She was a regular on the show from 1995-2001. Her best known character is Mary Katherine Gallagher, an outcast Catholic School student who enjoyed performing in school plays and the choir. She even starred in the 1999 film, Superstar, which was a spin-off based on the persona.

3. She’s worked with Will Ferrell before. Will starred alongside her in Superstar. They were also both cast members on SNL and starred in the 2006 film Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby.

4. She won an Independent Spirit Award. In 2017, she won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the comedy-drama Other People.

5. She was in Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish” music video. The actress has made appearances in an array of TV shows and movies since the early ’90s. In Aug. 2017, she showed up as Coach Molly in the singer’s star-studded video.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Molly Shannon? Did you tune into The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted By Cord & Tish?