Time’s Up: 5 Things About Anti-Sexual Abuse Plan Launched By 300 Women In Hollywood

300 A-List women are making it their New Year’s resolution to no longer put up with sexual harassment or abuse. Here are 5 things to know about their plan, Time’s Up.

In 2017, men like Harvey Weinstein, 65, Matt Lauer, 60, and Kevin Spacey, 58, lost their jobs due to sexual assault and harassment allegations, and in 2018, we’re leaving alleged abusers like them behind for good — at least, that’s what Time’s Up aims to do. Here are five things you need to know about the new initiative:

1. It was made by hundreds of women in Hollywood. Stars like Reese Witherspoon, 41, Shonda Rhimes, 47, Eva Longoria, 42, Ashley Judd, 49, America Ferrara, 33, and hundreds of others teamed up to unveil the new movement, which is dedicated to confronting the abuse of power while promoting workplace equality.

2. It will address sexual harassment for working-class women. An open letter which accompanied the introduction of the movement, appeared in The New York Times and Spanish language outlet La Opinion, and was directed toward women in the Farm Worker’s union. The movement has already raised $13 million towards a legal defense fund to help survivors from all industries with challenging their abusers. “If this group of women can’t fight for a model for other women who don’t have as much power and privilege, then who can?” Shonda told The New York Times.

3. It’s leaderless. While there are plenty of high-profile women involved in the creation, there isn’t a single person leading the way, just like there wasn’t a single woman leading the #MeToo movement. The initiative is run by volunteers and made up of multiple working groups that each focuses on a different task. For example, one group is working on ensuring that minorities and LGBTQ+ people are heard, while another focuses on creating legislation that would address how nondisclosure agreements silence sexual harassment victims.

4. It’s going to push for legislature against workplace harassment. They’re also concerned with gender equality in studios and talent agencies, and discouraging non-disclosure agreements, which are often used to stop employees from speaking out about negative treatment.

5. The women involved will continue to raise awareness about these issues. The initiative also asked women who will be attending the Golden Globes on Jan. 8 to wear all black in solidarity.

