Clemson Tigers Vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Watch The Sugar Bowl Clash Online

It’s time for the rematch: the reigning Clemson Tigers take on the team they beat for the title, the Alabama Crimson Tide, in the Sugar Bowl! Kickoff is at 8:45 PM ET so don’t you dare miss this game!

First, the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Clemson Tigers to win the 2016 college football championship. The Tigers got their revenge, clawing the Crimson Tide to win the 2017 title. Now, these two rivals will meet in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana for the 2018 Allstate Sugar Bowl! The winner of this rubber match will not just advance to the College Football Playoff championship game, but they’ll also get bragging rights. In college football, isn’t that more important than anything?

Clemson, the No. 1 team in the country, looks to put away Alabama and establish itself along some of college football’s elite. “I think it would change the narrative of college football,” Clemson linebacker Dorian O’Daniel said about a possible win, according to Greenville Online. “What can they say at that point? I’m not trying to get into that too much, but if we were to win, what much else is there to say?”

“We’re funky old Clemson,” O’Daniel said. “We’ve been building for a long time, and now that we’re here, we take a lot of pride in that, and we’re not going to sit here and let anyone tell us that we don’t deserve to be here when we know we do.

“With a lot of programs, the Ohio States, the Notre Dames, the Oklahomas, whatever team they may be, Clemson is always the dark horse because we’re not supposed to be here,” he added. “Year after year we’ve done a great job of proving everyone wrong and letting people know that we do deserve to be in this situation. Knowing the undertaking, we earned our right to be here. Three years straight in the College Football Playoff — I think our resume speaks for itself.” Well, the time for speaking is over. It’s time for Dorian and the rest of the Tigers to defend their title – or watch as the Tide rolls right on to the championship game.

Do you think Clemson will make it to their third consecutive championship game, HollywoodLifers? Or will Alabama avenge their loss?