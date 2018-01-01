Rose Bowl Live Stream: Watch Oklahoma Take On Georgia In The College Football Classic

Both the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners will try to stop and smell the roses…sorta…when they play in the 2018 Rose Bowl. Kickoff is at 5:00 PM ET so don’t miss it!

The smell of victory is sweet…sweet as a rose. The Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs will do battle in the 104 th Rose Bowl Game on New Year’s Day, kicking off 2018 with a bang! Plus, the winner of the game doesn’t just claim the Rose Bowl. The victors will also move on to play the winners of the Sugar Bowl (be it the defending champions, the Clemson Tigers, or the Alabama Crimson Tide) for the College Football Playoff championship. What a great day to start a brand new year!

Oklahoma’s hopes all rest on the shoulder of Baker Mayfield, the 22-year-old quarterback (and 2017 Heisman Trophy Winner) leading the Sooners. The sharpshooter has completed 71% of his passes to pick up 41 touchdowns and just five interceptions ”He’s just such a good athlete,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said, per NCAA.com. “He stretches and extends plays, extremely explosive, not afraid to make any throws. It’s really almost like when you watch Brett Favre back in the day.”

However, the Sooners face a Bulldogs defense that has only allowed a maximum of 13 points over the final three games of the season, according to Bleacher Report. Only two teams have been able to score more than 20 points on the Sooners all year, thus creating a match of the unstoppable force versus the immovable object. It doesn’t help that Oklahoma’s defense has allowed five teams to score more than 30 points on them this year. Of course, with a quarterback like Mayfield, who picked up 4340 total passing yards this season, Oklahoma has no fears about outscoring their opponents.

Can Mayfield, who was too sick to join his team to a trip to Disneyland on Dec. 27, according to ESPN, be able to light up the scoreboard? Or will the Bulldogs use the Soooners as a chewtoy? Who will win the Rose Bowl and go on to challenge for the national title?

Who do you think will win, HollywoodLifers? Will Mayfield lead Oklahoma to the championship game? Or is the Georgia defense too strong for him to overcome?