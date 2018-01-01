Tiffany Trump Shows Off Cleavage & Long Legs In Mini Dress At New Year’s Playboy Bash — See Pics

Tiffany Trump looked gorgeous as she flaunted her figure in a fitted mini dress while welcoming in the new year at the Playboy party. See the incredible pics here!

Ooh la la! Tiffany Trump, 24, stunned when she welcomed the new year at the Playboy bash in a beautiful strapless silver sequined mini dress that showed off her cleavage and long legs. The blonde beauty left Palm Beach, Florida, where she spent a week, to attend the popular gathering, which was hosted by Hugh Hefner‘s son, Cooper Hefner, 26, in Los Angeles. She mingled with party-goers and posed for smiling photos with some people, including Cooper’s fiancee, Scarlett Byrne. The popular soiree was held at Culver Hotel, according to Daily Mail, and was the first New Year’s Eve Playboy celebration since Hugh’s death. Check out photos of Tiffany looking amazing in mini dresses here!

Tiffany’s been having a great time this holiday season. She showed off her many fabulous looks while vacationing at her dad Donald Trump‘s estate in Mar-a-Lago. From stylish bikinis to incredible ritzy gowns, Tiffany sure knows how to have a good time while looking her best! It’s not all play and no study for the First Daughter, however! She’s about to go back to Georgetown University, where she’s a law student, after the holiday.

It’s no surprise that Tiffany decided to close out her holidays with Playboy considering her mother, Marla Maples, 54, was offered a $1 million dollar deal to appear in the magazine back in 1990. The two share a close relationship with each other and Marla’s successful history with Hugh’s company has definitely been a win for Tiffany. With such a life-changing 2017 for Tiffany and her family, we’re not sure if 2018 can measure up, but the young star sure seems to be looking forward to it!

