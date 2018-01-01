T.I. Slaps Tiny’s Behind During Steamy Performance & Fans Are Living For Their PDA

T.I. shocked everyone when he showed off some sexy moves and casually slapped Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris’ butt during one of her hot performances with Xscape. See the video here!

T.I., 37, and wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, showed off a very public display of affection when T.I. slapped Tiny’s behind during one of her steamy performances with Xscape in Atlanta. The on-again, off-again couple’s surprising interaction made fans go wild in hopes that this is proof their divorce, that is currently on hold, may be off for good. Tiny’s known for her random sexy antics on stage but this was definitely one for the books! The New Year’s Eve show brought in 2018 with a ton of on-stage guests, including Tamar Braxton, Monica, Crime Mob, Yung Joc, Young Dro, and more. See some of Tiny and T.I.’s best photos together here!

In addition to spending New Year’s Eve together, T.I. and Tiny reportedly spent Christmas together with their kids. The couple have had a rollercoaster of a year in 2017 but their long history together seems to help them remember that family is more important than anything, especially during the holidays. Despite speculation that T.I. cheated on Tiny during their marriage, the duo seem to be putting the past behind them and living in the moment during their recent time together.

Tiny’s reunion with Xscape has been going well and her love of music definitely shines through in both the group’s reality show and their concerts. T.I.’s surprise appearance during the New Year’s Eve celebration was a great way to remember all the ups and downs of the year and bring in hope for incredible times in 2018. We look forward to seeing how T.I. and Tiny’s relationship will progress from here!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that T.I. slapped Tiny’s behind at the show? Tell us your thoughts here!