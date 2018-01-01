‘Black Ink Crew’s Rah Ali Shows Off Broken Nails After Alleged Brawl With Sky At Diddy’s NYE Party

YIKES. In a new video, ‘Black Ink Crew’ star, Rah Ali, shows off her ‘tacky’ broken nails after allegedly putting a hurtin’ on her co-star, Sky.

Black Ink Crew‘s Rah Ali, whose full name is Rashidah Ali, was allegedly involved in a nasty fight with her co-star, Sky, at Diddy‘s New Year’s Eve party in Miami, Florida. While there is no confirmation that an actual brawl took place, Rah took to Instagram live after the party to reveal she is missing some of her bright red nails. “Look at my nails! Is there a nail tech in Miami who could come get this together? This is tacky,” Rah tells her Instagram live viewers. While Rah doesn’t confirm whether or not there was a fight, she does have some very cryptic things to say to her fans.

“No one jumped anyone,” Rah tells her very curious Instagram followers. “No intervening of security from any TV shows. None of that stuff. Just one-on-one, you know what I’m saying? Just two people. That’s it. Nobody else.” Earlier in the video she told them, “You already know! Let me tell you something, I already said this earlier, but sometimes you really have to be patient. And that’s some real sh*t. You know? Sometimes you feel like, whatever, you feel however you feel and you’re anxious to make things turn around, but things don’t happen on your time they happen when they’re supposed to happen,” Rah said, with one of her girlfriends in the background adding, “Amen!” Rah continued, “Tonight things happened when they was supposed to happen. So, I’m happy. I’m thankful. I need a nail tech!”

For the record, there’s no word on whether or not Rah found a nail tech to fix her situations.

