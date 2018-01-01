New Jersey Boy, 16, Kills Entire Family With AK-47 On New Year’s Eve — So Sad

This is SO upsetting. A 16-year-old boy is in police custody after four people were found shot to death inside his parents’ Long Branch, New Jersey home. Get the horrific details here.

This is heartbreaking. A 16-year-old boy from New Jersey is being held in police custody after four people were shot to death with an automatic rifle in their Long Branch home on New Year’s Eve, authorities said on Jan. 1. Officials arrived on the scene after receiving a 911 call about shots fired at the house around 15 minutes before midnight, according to a news release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. The boy will be charged with four counts of murder and a weapons offense. He’s expected to make a court appearance on Jan. 2.

The boy’s parents, Linda Kologi, 42, Steven Kologi, 44, and his sister Brittany Kologi, 18, were all found dead inside, along with Mary Schultz, a 70-year-old friend who lived with them. The teen’s grandfather and brother, however, were not targeted and were able to leave the residence unharmed. The boy, who officers didn’t immediately name, was taken into custody without incident, but the motive and circumstances surrounding the tragic event are still unclear. Investigators think that a “Century Arms semiautomatic rifle” was used in the fatal event, and the gun was registered to someone who lived in the home.

A joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Long Branch Police Department is still ongoing. Anyone who can provide further information about this devastating tragedy is urged to call Detective Andrea Tozzi at 800-533-7443, or Detective Michael Verdadiero at 732-222-1000. Our hearts are with the loved ones of the Kologi family and Mary Schultz in this incredibly difficult time.

