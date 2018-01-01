‘The Rose Parade Hosted By Cord & Tish’: Watch Will Ferrell & Molly Shannon Bring The Funny

Will the Rose Parade be the comedy event of the year? Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon star in ‘The Rose Parade Hosted By Cord & Tish,’ and this hilarious event kicks off at 11:00 AM ET! Don’t miss it.

This is a real thing. This is really happening. The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish, a team-up between Amazon Prime and Funny Or Die, will see Cord Hosenbeck (aka Will Ferrell) and Tish Cattigan (aka Molly Shannon) offer their own take on the Tournament Of Roses parade. It’s possible that New Year’s Day will see the biggest (and weirdest) comedy event of 2018. Or, at least, Cord and Tish will offer their own take on the long-celebrated floral extravaganza.

“Tish and I wait all year for this and this year it’s going to be the biggest, the best, the most fun parade ever!” said Cord, according to Deadline. “Pasadena in January! I wouldn’t miss it for the world!” added Tish. Cord and Tish have covered the Rose Parade for the past 25 years for a local TV station, but Amazon Prime will take this duo to the streaming age. “Cord and Tish are parade legends, beloved the world over, and it was such a coup for us to steal them away to Amazon Prime Video for their first-ever live-streamed parade,” said Heather Schuster, Head of Unscripted, Amazon Originals, per Deadline. “We’re excited to bring Prime members this unprecedented live event from these veteran parade commentators.”

The length that Amazon, Funny Or Die, and The Tournament of Roses are going for this event is pretty commendable, as his official website lists him as a “frequent frequent television and radio host dedicated to physical and mental wellness. He has authored over 30 books on subjects ranging from diet to dressing for success.” Sadly, books like Controlling Your Rage, Get Control Of Your Body Parts, The Rice Cake Revolution The Power Eater’s Guide TO Power Foods are all out of stock.

You can bet @CordHosenbeck won’t drop the ball when he and @TishCattigan host The 2018 Rose Parade at 8a PT / 11a ET on New Year’s Day, LIVE on @PrimeVideo! #CordandTish pic.twitter.com/aloZBWRkBk — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) December 24, 2017

As for Tish, she’s a former Miss Arizona, has written books about marriage, co-dpendency, relationship, and wellness. Her Twitter profile (yes, she has a twitter) says she’s a loving wife and mother. She also follows Beyonce, Richard Branson, Pierce Brosnan, Jillian Michaels and Tony Robbins.

