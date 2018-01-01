Kylie Jenner’s BFF’s Party With Travis Scott On New Year’s Eve As The Pair Fights Split Rumors

Kylie Jenner’s friends were at Travis Scott’s concert on New Year’s Eve and it leaves us wondering the status of their rocky relationship. Get the details here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, and 25-year-old Travis Scott‘s relationship has reportedly been on the rocks but that didn’t stop her friends from attending Travis’ show in Miami on New Year’s Eve! The rapper performed at LIV nightclub on the last night of 2017 while some of Kylie’s closest pals, including Justine Skye and Anastasia Karanikolaou, were in attendance along with Kendall Jenner‘s friend Hailey Baldwin, 21. After a night of dancing to Kylie’s baby daddy, the group ended up in the DJ booth together, according to TMZ. Justine and Anastasia also shared their own pics of their night out on social media. See some of Kylie and Travis’ best moments together here!

While her friends had a thrilling time welcoming in the new year at the show, Kylie was nowhere to be seen, which isn’t surprising since she’s reportedly far along in her pregnancy. Despite rumors that Kylie and Travis have broken up, her friends’ appearance at Travis’ gig leads us to think they may still be together or at least trying to work things out! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been having a hard time dealing with Travis being away all the time so what better way to keep an eye on her love than having her friends do it for her?!

Kylie and Travis were last seen publicly together at the extravagant Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Eve party where they posed for adorable pics together in a photo booth. Although Kylie has yet to confirm her pregnancy, we can’t help but think that her lack of public appearances lately prove she’s almost ready to give birth. No matter when it happens, we can’t wait to see the new Jenner join the clan!

Courtesy of Instagram

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Kylie’s friends were at Travis’ show? Tell us in the comments below!