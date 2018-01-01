Kim Kardashian ‘Worried’ Kylie Jenner Is ‘Too Young’ To Be A Mom As Kylie Spends New Year’s Alone

Older sister knows best! Kim Kardashian is worried about Kylie Jenner and is not sure if she’s ready to welcome a baby into the world. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here.

Kim Kardashian, 37, has taken on the role of a concerned older sister by worrying about Kylie Jenner, 20, and whether or not she’s ready to become a mother. “Of course Kim is happy for Kylie’s pregnancy, but she does have some mixed emotions,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “To be honest, Kim kind of goes back and forth between being threatened by Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and then wanting to pass them the torch. She was always happy for Khloe and Kourtney’s success because it was always clear that she was the queen, but she does get freaked out that one day she will be irrelevant, and people will only care about Kylie and Kendall. But there are also times where she ‘s grateful they are taking the spotlight off her, so she can have some semblance of normal life and focus on being a wife and mother. And then there’s the big sister part of her that worries that Kylie is just too young to be a mom.” See some of Kim and Kylie’s best lookalike moments here!

It seems like Kim’s concerns are definitely understanding since Kylie’s been spending a lot of time alone away from her baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, lately. Travis’ busy touring schedule has made it difficult to spend much time with Kylie and they even spent New Years Eve apart, so it’s unclear just how often he’ll be around when the baby is born. Although the couple has battled reports that they are breaking up before the birth, their most recent public photo together on Christmas Eve had them looking pretty cozy.

Kylie’s mostly been in hiding these past few months and it’s most likely because she’s preparing for the baby. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has yet to officially confirm her pregnancy, however, but there’s been speculation that it may happen on an upcoming episode of the reality series.

