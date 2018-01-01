Khloe Kardashian Wants Tristan Thompson By Her Side For Birth — Will Cavaliers Let Him Off?

Khloe Kardashian is counting on Tristan Thompson to be there for the birth of their child, but his schedule with the Cavaliers is pretty full. Will he miss a game?

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is set to give birth around Mar. 2018 and she really wants Tristan Thompson, 26, to be by her side during the life-changing moment but his busy schedule with the Cleveland Cavaliers may make things difficult. “Whether Tristan has a game or not, Khloe fully expects to have Tristan at her side and she fully intends to not have him miss any moment of the labor process,” a source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She would be very sad and mad if the Cavs don’t allow him to go to the hospital for when it all goes down. She wants him to pick her over his job if it comes down to either or.” Games with the NBA tend to be very important so it’s unclear whether or not the team will let Tristan miss a game if it comes down to the same night but we’ll just have to wait and see! Check out some of Khloe and Tristan’s best photos together here!

Khloe confirmed her reported pregnancy in late Dec. on Instagram with a gorgeous photo and heartwarming message. She’s been showing off her bump ever since and we’re loving every second of it! From fun gym wear to amazing holiday dresses, Khloe’s pregnancy glow has definitely shined through in more ways than one and she seems to be thoroughly enjoying her mom-to-be status.

Unlike Khloe, her sister Kylie Jenner, 20, who is also reportedly expecting her first child, has yet to confirm the news. Khloe’s other sister, Kim Kardashian, 37, will welcome her third child soon via surrogate.

