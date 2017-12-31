Times Square NYE Live Stream: Watch As New York City Rings In 2018

Celebrate good times, come on! The countdown to 2018 has officially begun, and you don’t want to miss a second of the New Year’s Eve action in Times Square, New York City. Get ready to pop bottles while watching via live stream at 8 PM EST!

Who’s hyped to watch the ball drop in NYC? Tonight is going to be unforgettable for those in the Big Apple, since it’s one of the hottest places in the world to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Even if you didn’t score tickets, we’re hooking you up with a front row seat to all of the action: including the mesmerizing lights and bustling energy of Times Square. Tune in from the comfort of your home via live stream below at 8 PM ET! People will gather by the thousands to watch the star-studded musical performances, balloons, handouts, confetti, and of course, the colorful fireworks show! Get your sparklers and champagne ready, since A-listers will be braving the cold to wow the crowds! See pics of celebrations around the world, here.

You don’t want to miss the live hourly countdowns on the Times Square 2018 stream, presented by Fox New Year’s Eve host Steve Harvey, Tarana Burke, Fox News Channel hosts Lisa Kennedy Montgomery and Jesse Watters, as well as Univision host Raúl de Molina. As expected, the amazing talent will surpass all expectations for the special occasion. Mariah Carey, Sugarland, Camila Cabello, and Nick Jonas will be gracing the stage for jaw-dropping performances on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. And of course, fans can’t wait to see Mariah make her big comeback, especially after last year’s lip syncing fiasco!

The special Times Square live stream event starts at 6 p.m. ET on Dec. 31, 2017 and will run through the night until after the new year at 12:15 a.m. ET on Jan. 1, 2018. The event is sure to help you bring in the new year with excitement! Catch all your favorite music and reflect back on memories in one of the most incredible cities in the world. Here’s to a wonderful 2018 in the city that never sleeps!

