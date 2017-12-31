Kylie Jenner Reportedly ‘Blindsided’ Over Split With Travis Scott As Fans Beg Her To Confirm Pregnancy

Poor Kylie Jenner. First, her baby daddy, Travis Scott, reportedly dumps her out of the blue and fans then don’t offer sympathy, but demand she finally confirm she’s pregnant!

It must be rough being Kylie Jenner. Despite being worth millions and being one of the most famous faces on the planet, even she gets her heart broken like anyone else. Supposedly, that’s what Travis Scott, 25, did to Kylie, 20, as Radar Online reports Travis dumped his allegedly pregnant girlfriend on Christmas! “Kylie was totally blindsided even though everyone else in her life saw this coming,” a source told Radar Online. “She’s still refusing to admit it’s over, and begging him to stick around.”

Supposedly, Travis figured that Christmas was the perfect time to pull the plug on the relationship, as Radar Online’s source claims the “Butterfly Effect” rapper didn’t see them being “compatible.” That’s cold. It doesn’t help that Kylie was already feeling down in the dumps, thanks to Travis’s carefree attitude. While she’s kept herself hidden from the public, Travis has been living it up – hitting strip clubs, making appearances in his hometown of Houston. Kylie had hoped pregnancy would see Travis be by her side for every step of the way, but it seems that he’s feeling the need to fly the coop.

Of course, fans that were happy that Kylie’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, 33, finally came out and confirmed her pregnancy wish that Kylie would do the same. Some are actually over the secrets and waiting. It seems they’re not as “compatible” with Kylie’s plans to keep the whole pregnancy a hush-hush.

Everyone’s already over Kylie’s pregnancy & she hasn’t even confirmed it yet. Lol — Brittany ♡ (@sfxbritt) December 31, 2017

All I want before the end of the year is for Kris Jenner to let Kylie tell the world she had a secret pregnancy and already secretly had the baby. — Hannah Brass (@hannah_brass) December 31, 2017

we all know Kylie pregnant. just let her in the family pictures already. https://t.co/hg8U3sRFHK — maria 🍯 (@xMariaC18) December 31, 2017

Bruh y’all can stop hiding Kylie already. We really don’t care if she pregnant or not or already had the kid. Whatever! We just wanna see her in family holiday pics https://t.co/fvrD4OKl8G — Rayna Tuero ♛ (@Queen_Rayna) December 31, 2017

Of course, this is not the first time that Kylie and Travis have been subject to breakup rumors. The two supposedly called it quits in June 28, as Media TakeOut claimed Kylie kicked him to the curb after she allegedly found evidence that Travis cheated on her with “at least 10” women” (hopefully, not all at once.) Yet, Kylie was seen supporting Travis at the Vegas iHeartRadio Fest in September. So, it was either a quick breakup and makeup, or Travis and Kylie’s relationship is stronger than initially reported. Hopefully, Travis and Kylie’s love will make it to the new year, because it would be horrible if she had to start off 2018 all alone.

Are you sad that Kylie and Travis reportedly broke up, HollywoodLifers, or do you think that’s for the best? Or do you think they’re still together?