Vincent Herbert has publicly denied the cheating and abuse allegations against him while being questioned in Beverly Hills on Dec. 31. See the video here!

Vincent Herbert, 44, has publicly denied the allegations that he cheated on and abused his estranged wife Tamar Braxton, 40, as well as allegations that he got Laura Gavon, 38, pregnant. When asked by TMZ if any of the accusations were true on Dec. 31, Vincent simply replied, “No, Sir. It’s not true at all” while getting in his vehicle. SEE THE VIDEO OF VINCENT DENYING THE ACCUSATIONS HERE. He looked to be in good spirits and appeared calm while wearing a blue hoodie when he answered the questions that have been making headlines for the past week. After Tamar released her anger about an unnamed woman who claimed she got pregnant by Vincent, many people assumed it was Laura. Laura, however, denied all of it and instead, blamed her ex Gilbert Arenas, 35, for spreading the rumor. See photos of Vincent and Tamar during their time together here.

Gilbert, who shares four children with Laura, didn’t take the accusations too well and shockingly took to Instagram to viciously bash both Laura and Vincent. The whole scandal has been one for the books and has been under a ton of speculation since Tamar and Vincent first announced their divorce a couple months ago. In addition to the infidelity accusations, there’s also been rumors that Vincent was arrested on Christmas day after Tamar’s initial rant about the pregnant woman also hinted toward an arrest for spousal assault. Eek! We’re not exactly sure what’s going on with that, but there had been domestic dispute allegations against Vincent when their divorce was first announced.

Vincent and Tamar have been married since 2008 and have a 4-year-old son, Logan, together. We’re not so sure what’s going to happen from here but we continue to hope all the parties involved in this scandal can work out what’s best for each of them, especially during the holidays!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Vincent is denying Tamar’s allegations? Tell us in the comments below!