Shawn Mendes Heats Up NYE With Super-Sexy Performance Of ‘Ruin’

That was incredible! Shawn Mendes just brought down the house with an amazing performance of ‘Ruin’ on ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ and we have a feeling every lady in the house loved it.

Shawn Mendes is here to rescue your New Years Eve! The 19-year-old crooner took the stage in Hollywood, CA during Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest and it was EPIC! The audience (us included) were practically enraptured with Shawn during his soulful and sultry performance of his 2016 hit “Ruin”. Basically, he ruined our lives is what we’re trying to tell you. As if that performance wasn’t enough, you can head here for loads more images of the hunky singer!

After an energetic show featuring tons of our favorite acts, Shawn slowed things down a bit while crooning to the crowd. Girls in the audience were absolutely living for this. Shout out to the girl in the crowd swaying to the music with her eyes closed. You’re all of us tonight. Thus far, there’s been no sign of Shawn’s rumored girlfriend Hailey Baldwin, 21, at the show. However, just days before Christmas she and Shawn were spotted canoodling together at market in Toronto! The pair both rocked jeans and comfy jackets for their PDA-filled stroll! We seriously can’t get enough of these two!

This apparent relationship rekindling followed news that Justin Bieber, 23, had decided to clear the air with Hailey. As devoted fans will remember, they briefly dated in 2015 and the pop star reportedly didn’t like how they left things. His decision to patch things up with her didn’t make his newfound girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25, happy! Word has it, the revelation rocked Sel and Justin’s relationship, landing them in couples therapy! Hey, no one ever said love was easy!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this New Years Eve celebration as much as us?! Like another performance more than Shawn’s? Tell us your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below!