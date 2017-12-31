Mariah Carey Pulls Off Near Perfect NYE Performance 2nd Time Around For Times Square: Watch Here

Redeemed! Mariah Carey shut down all the haters with an incredible performance for ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.’ Watch her slay here!

Mariah Carey, 47, braved the elements in Time Square on Dec. 31 to perform “Vision of Love” and “Hero” for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, following last year’s New Year’s Eve performance that was as cringeworthy as 2016 was. Seriously, her dress, which was just as glittery as the Time Square ball, was so low cut, she risked getting some serious frostbite on her chest. At one point, she even wondered where her hot tea was. Um, can someone get Mariah her tea? Unlike the previous time the ball dropped, Mimi absolutely nailed her vocals — no lip-synching, no dramatic exits, just pure talent! Her triumphant return as a featured performer on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which was hosted by Ryan Seacrest, 42, was nothing short of a show-shopping, nearly perfect extravaganza. To put it lightly, mic equals dropped.

Honestly, we were shook when it was announced that ABC would let Mariah come back, especially considering her viral lip-synching moment that ended with her making a diva-like walk-off from the stage. It was as if a submarine research team raised the Titanic from the depths, and decided to try letting the ship sail across the Atlantic again. Well, their second chance paid off because Mariah, while playing it somewhat safe in her performance, did a great job — and disaster did not strike again!

According to a source close to Mariah, the singer was not looking to redeem herself with her second attempt to perform on New Year’s Eve. The insider said, “Mariah has nothing to prove on New Year’s.” Regardless of whether she used this as a moment of redemption, Mariah proved her superstar status with her rendition of some of her best hits. Click here to see celebs who had the sexiest New Year’s Eve outfits of all time.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Mariah redeemed last year’s crash and burn? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.